157 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. This is 2.06% of the 7,639 PCR tests conducted. 726 people are is hospital, 65 of them in intensive care wards.

Coronavirus Travel Updates: Denmark removes Bulgaria from quarantine list (MAP)

For the past 24 hours, 8 people with coronavirus infection have passed away, 294 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,908 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in this country. Most of the patients - 2971 people, are aged between 50 - 59 years.