The new parliamentary season in Bulgaria starts as of September 2 in a renovated building in the center of the capital city. The renovation activities cost 25 million BGN.

The new “Saint Sofia” hall has 270 seats and is larger than the previous one which will be used only for solemn occasions from now on.

The seats of the MPs are much wider but in the next several months they will vote with the system they used in the old plenary hall.