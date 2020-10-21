The government has approved the Bulgarian position to file a lawsuit before the Court of Justice of the EU on 3 appeals against the Mobility I Package. Despite the opposition of Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Malta and Cyprus, new rules for the international road transport of goods have been in force since 31 July 2020.

Bulgaria wants the repeal of the rules on driver return, vehicle return and secondment, the ban on weekly rest on board the vehicle and the rest period between two cabotage cycles. According to the government, the Mobility package leads to extremely unfavorable consequences for Bulgarian companies engaged in international road transport.