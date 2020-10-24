The cured patients for the last day are 269

1,589 are the new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is 16.16% of the 9,831 PCR tests performed. 

First in the number of new infections is Sofia with 594 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv - with 147, and Blagoevgrad - with 109 new cases. This is shown by the data from the National Coronavirus Information Portal.

13 people died. With them, the total number of deaths with COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 1,077. 

There are currently 1,886 patients with coronavirus infection in hospital, 127 of them are in intensive care units. The cured patients for the last day are 269.

