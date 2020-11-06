Children will not be allowed to go to shopping malls unless they are accompanied by an adult. A “green corridor” will be introduced for shopping at groceries for senior citizens from 10 AM until 12 noon.

These are some of the measures being put in place by order of the Sofia Operational Headquarters chaired by Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova. Diagnostic and consultative centres will engage in consultations of patients with mild flu-like symptoms.

A team comprising a doctor, a nurse or a lab technician will carry out medical examinations, and, if necessary, conduct blood and antigen tests. Patients must have talked to their GPs in advance to obtain a referral for the tests necessary.