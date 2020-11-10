There is no shortage of medicines and medical substances on a national level, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov said for NOVA.

Minister Angelov assumed that people have bought excessive quantities of medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic and that medicines have been re-exported. Not everyone can buy medicines and start therapy. The medical treatment is prescribed by a physician, Minister Angelov underlined.

3816 new COVID-19 cases reported

The pressure on the health system is extremely high, especially in Sofia. In the past 24 hours, people called the emergency number every 40 seconds to signal about possible coronavirus infection. However, nearly 200 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 after the signals and not all of them needed hospital treatment, Minister Angelov announced.

The only problem we are facing is related to the shortage of doctors and nurses and this problem has existed for decades, Kostadin Angelov said further.