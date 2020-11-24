World known cardio surgeon Prof. Alexander Chirkov passed away early this morning at age 82. He was the man who performed the first heart transplant in Bulgaria in 1986. He is the founder of the “Saint Catherine” Heart Clinic in Sofia, which celebrates its Patron Saint’s Day on 24 November.

In 1984 Prof. Chirkov returned to Bulgaria after long practice in Germany.

Since 2014 he has worked as a head cardiac surgery consultant in Acibadem City Clinic in Sofia.