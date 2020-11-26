Bulgaria’s National Assembly has approved the 2021 state budget at a second reading. Revenues in next year’s budget are estimated at EUR 24.3 billion. Expenditures are projected at EUR 26.8 billion. The budget deficit is set at nearly EUR 2,56 billion, or 4% of the country’s GDP. The cabinet will be able to cover the deficit by issuing government bonds to the tune of EUR 2.3 billion.

The minimum monthly salary is to increase from EUR 312 to EUR 332 as of January 1, 2021. The minimum monthly pension will amount to EUR 153. People working at the frontline against COVID-19 will receive 30% pay rise. Salaries of teachers are to increase by 17% and the monthly wages of Bulgaria’s Police officers are to see 15% increase. The rest of the salaries in the public sector will increase by 10%.