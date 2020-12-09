3980 new cases of coronavirus have been registered for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria after 9715 PCR tests performed, according to the Single Information Portal. Most of the new cases are in Sofia - 711, followed by Burgas - 471 and Plovdiv - 394 new cases.

The total number of tests performed by December 9 has reached 1,032,782. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 168,165 people have been infected. 93,981 cases are active. 6,839 people are in hospital.

There are 514 people in intensive care wards. 3,412 patients recovered in the past day, as the total number of recovered in the country has reached 69,028. In the past day 146 people with coronavirus infection passed away. The total number of deaths since March has reached 5,156.