Today Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva is to receive the special envoy of the Republic of North Macedonia for Bulgaria Vlado Bučkovski, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

No progress achieved on disputed historical issues between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia

This will be the first official visit to Sofia by the special envoy for settling the disputes between Skopje and Sofia.

Vlado Bučkovski will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov and President Rumen Radev.

Bulgaria blocks EU membership talks with North Macedonia at the moment

“I come as a great friend of Bulgaria and with a great deal of good will,” Vlado Bučkovski said.