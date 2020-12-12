The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) has re-elected its leader Mustafa Karadayi during the party's National Reporting and Election Conference held online today. The event held under the motto "Freedom, Unity, Togetherness" was broadcast via the official Facebook page of the MRF press centre.

The forum was opened by former MP Yunal Lyutfi, who said that in the upcoming elections, the MRF must present itself to its full potential in order to oppose the "current incompetent government".

For his part, the movement's re-elected leader Mustafa Karadaya also criticized the government and expressed the MRF's concern about the country's current state.

A greeting from the honorary chairman of the MRF, Ahmed Dogan, was read during the conference, in which he called for efforts to focus on preventing the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the pandemic.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also greeted the delegates.

"Turkey will continue to be by your side on the basis of the good neighbourly relations, friendship and allied ties with Bulgaria," the Turkish president said.