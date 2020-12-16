Most of the anti-epidemic measures are to be extended until January 31, 2021. On January 4, students up to the 4th grade are to return to school and kindergartens will open. Dining places at the hotels will be opened, as well as galleries, museums, cinemas, and theaters, with capacity filled up to 30%.

This has been proposed by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov and the National Operational Headquarters of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

2743 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Health Minister reported that 18,907 people recovered from COVID-19 for a week. Morbidity has dropped below 600 per 100,000 population. There are no areas with over 1,000 infected per 100,000 people. However, Bulgaria remains at 11th place in terms of morbidity in the EU, and in terms of mortality holds the first place, the government's press service reported.