Failure to comply with anti-epidemic measures in large retail chains will result in sanctions for both retailers and customers. This was what Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov and Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said at a meeting with representatives of retail chains.

Teams of the police, fire service, health authorities, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the Food Safety Agency will monitor compliance with anti-epidemic measures and help reduce the concentration of people, Kunchev added. The Minister of Economy pointed out that retail chains were willing to comply with the measures and many of them have already reorganized their work.