2,042 are the new cases of COVID-19, established in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is 29.92% of the 6,825 PCR tests performed.

The highest number of positive cases are in Sofia - 361, followed by Varna - 207, and Burgas - 202. This is shown by the data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal at midnight.

143 people have died in the past day. 6,900 patients with coronavirus are currently in hospital, of which 567 are in intensive care units. A total of 3,218 people have been cured.

The active cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are currently 88,221.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 has been confirmed in 8,273 members of the medical personnel, of whom 95 have been registered in the last 24 hours.



