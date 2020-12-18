Customs officers at the Lesovo border checkpoint have detained a man carrying 23,600 kg of cocaine in a car arriving from Turkey, BTA has reported. The value of the drug is over 1 million euros. The perpetrator is a 23-year-old Bulgarian, with criminal record.

Since the beginning of the year, customs officers have seized more than 120 kilograms of cocaine, about 150 kilograms of marijuana and nearly 100 kilograms of heroin, Svetoslav Vladimirov, director of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate General at the Customs Agency said.