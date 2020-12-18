The first vaccines against COVID-19 are expected to arrive in Bulgaria on December 25. Special teams of the National Vaccination Task Force have been set up for this purpose, the Bulgaria's Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said for NOVA.

The first shipment will contain 5,000 doses. The second shipment is expected in the first days of 2021. Higher quantities will begin to arrive in February.

It is not clear who will be the first person in Bulgaria who will get vaccinated, but the name of the person will be announced after a decision has been taken, Kunchev said.