At noon today Bulgaria is resuming flights from the UK which were suspended over the new strain of Covid-19. Arrivals will be tested using antigen tests and placed under 10-day quarantine. As of 1 January a negative PCR test, performed 72 hours prior to arrival will be required for arrivals from the United Kingdom.

This decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the ministers of foreign affairs, of health and of transport.

“All Bulgarian citizens ought to be able to come home. The cost is of no consequence considering the strain, the fear and the waiting our fellow countrymen have had to endure at the borders,” Boyko Borissov said and ordered that the government Airbus be used for the purpose as well.