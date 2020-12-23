The 60/40 wage support scheme will continue until September 2021. The 80/20 anti-crisis measure, as well as “Save Me” measure adopted to help businesses which have been closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, will be extended as well.

The “Save Me” measure will be renewed from January 1 and workers who currently receive compensations to the tune of 12 euros per day will start receiving more money. This decision was made at a meeting between Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov and this country’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva, BTA reported.

Funds will also be allocated to extend the monthly anti-crisis supplements for pensioners amounting to EUR 25, Premier Borissov explained. The new proposals are expected to be approved at the last government meeting on December 30th, Boyko Borissov added.