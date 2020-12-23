"We are always ready to help our closest neighbors and friends", Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov told his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev on Facebook on the occasion of Bulgaria’s decision to help North Macedonia with vaccines against COVID-19.

"This act is a demonstration of friendship with the Macedonian people and all citizens of North Macedonia", Zoran Zaev replied on Facebook. "It is very important that this happens in very difficult times when both nations are facing a powerful wave of COVID-19," Premier Zaev wrote further.

Винаги сме готови да помогнем на нашите най-близки съседи и приятели. Това казах на премиера Zoran Zaev, който ни... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

"The situation is really difficult and we must support each other and show solidarity. Every life is important and we will do our best to preserve it", Premier Borissov commented.