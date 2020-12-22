By order of Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, rapid antigen tests are being added as a laboratory criterion in diagnosing COVID-19.

Bulgaria loosens one of the anti-epidemic measures

Persons with positive antigen tests shall be registered as COVID-19 cases and included in the data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. They shall be subject to 14-day quarantine, and their close contacts – to 10-day quarantine, as with cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Twice as many cured as newly infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria for a day

Rapid antigen tests shall be applied with regard to patients within 5 days after the beginning of clinical symptoms, and with regard to contacts – within 7 days of their last contact with the person infected. In the event of clinical symptoms of coronavirus and a negative result, a PCR test shall be applied, failing this, another antigen test shall be performed 2 to 4 days later.