1,277 are new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,304 PCR tests were performed. Positive samples were 29.6% of all, data from the National Information Portal shows.

The number of the active cases decrease and now they are 83,041. Hospitalized patients in Bulgaria are 6 287, 523 of them - in intensive care units.

2,908 people were cured in the past 24 hours, which is more than twice as many as the newly infected.

The death toll remains high, with 156 more people losing the bttle against the disease.