The inoculation of medics working at the frontline against COVID-19 continues for the second day in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities. Director of Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia Professor Boris Bogov told Bulgarian national radio that almost all his colleagues from the COVID-19 ward have expressed a desire to get vaccinated.

332 new COVID-19 cases reported

Yesterday, a total of 699 people were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov pointed out during his visit to a Sofia hospital today. Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev told BNR that at the moment there are no data on side effects among vaccinated Bulgarians.