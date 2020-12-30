The Bulgarian government has decided to provide 100,000 euros in aid to Croatia for the restoration of buildings related to Bulgaria's history. These are the Gornji Grad High School in Zagreb and the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said at a news conference.

Bulgaria has stated its readiness to provide material and physical assistance to Croatia. Two trucks with mineral water from Bulgaria are on their way to Zagreb. Bulgarian firefighters and the Red Cross are also ready to provide assistance.

So far there have been no data about injured Bulgarians.