Today, students up to the 4th grade return to schools and children return to kindergartens. There are two reasons for this decision - studying in an electronic environment is more difficult for little children and they are also less likely to be carriers of the coronavirus.

The situation will be monitored to decide when other students would return to the classrooms, Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev said. Meanwhile, an open letter by parents has called against face-to-face training. According to them, the return to classroom during an epidemic put the lives and health of many citizens at risk.