535 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 7,570 tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal updated at midnight show. 7.07% of the tests have returned positive. The highest number of infections was registered in Sofia-116, followed by Plovdiv-45 and Varna-41.

3,094 people have recovered and 70 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 3,681 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, of them 348 in intensive care. The active COVID-19 cases are 58,425.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 210,416 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20.46% of the Bulgarians diagnosed with COVID-19 are aged between 50 and 59.