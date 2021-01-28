All Bulgarian citizens who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 must declare their wish to their GPs, the Bulgarian Medical Association announced.

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has started

Registration for the free and voluntary immunization against COVID-19 can be done by phone or by visiting one's GP. The lists will be constantly updated.

The fourth phase of the National Vaccination Plan, which is part of the mass vaccination, is expected to start by the end of February.