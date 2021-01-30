The 29th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition departs from Sofia on January 30th. Due to the pandemic, the crew has been reduced to 6 people needed for the maintenance of the "St. Kliment Ohridski” base on Livingston Island. Without inhabitants, it would be difficult for the base to withstand the Antarctic climate for more than a year.

The Antarctic explorers are Yordan Todorov - commander of the base, Dr. Atanas Peltekov - doctor, Petar Sapundzhiev and Emil Ivanov - engineers, Nikolay Nikolov and Kamen Nedkov - logistics. In the Chilean city of Punta Arenas, they will be quarantined for 14 days. Only then will they depart with the Spanish ship Hespérides.

Leader of the expeditions Prof. Hristo Pimpirev will not go to Antarctica for the first time in 29 years as he has recently recovered from coronavirus infection.