Bulgaria will additionally order more than 3 million doses of RNA vaccines against COVID-19, Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov announced at today’s cabinet meeting.

The decision of Bulgaria's authorities was due to the reduced deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines to the European Union. In Minister Angelov’s view, the new order of COVID-19 vaccines will guarantee sufficient quantities of vaccines in Bulgaria and all citizens will have the opportunity to choose their COVID-19 vaccine.