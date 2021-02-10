Dairy products - yoghurt, cheese and yellow cheese, as well as meat, which are offered in kindergartens and school canteens must be produced according to Bulgarian state standard. Organic food can also be offered to children.

This is envisaged in an ordinance on the specific requirements for the safety and quality of food for children, which enters into force on February 13.

According to the new regulation, food prepared for children must not contain preservatives, colouring agents and sweeteners.