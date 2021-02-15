“We are in 25th position in incidence of coronavirus cases in Europe in the past 14 days,” PM Boyko Borissov writes on Facebook.

“This gives us the reassurance that the easing of restrictions we are now undertaking is not leading to a higher infection rate and that we are effectively controlling the spread of the epidemic.”

“We are expecting another 240,000 doses of vaccines by the end of February. In March we shall receive 500,000 doses and we shall start the 4th phase of vaccination,” Boyko Borissov writes.