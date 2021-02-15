Nearly two-thirds or around 42,000 students from 5th to 12th grade in Bulgaria are back to schools. Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov issued an order which allowed returning of all pupils from the smaller towns and villages to face-to-face classes.

These are nearly 2,900 classes in the country. "Currently, a total of 460 thousand children attend classrooms, and 260,000 study in an electronic environment. 240,000 children of preschool age attend kindergartens," Education Minister Krassimir Valchev said.