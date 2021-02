A total of 227 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 2,792 tests were made, data from the Single Information Portal shows.

3,880 patients are hospitalized, 321 of them - in intensive care wards.

15 more fatalities have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of the vaccinated people in the country grows. In the past 24 hours they are 10,998.