People who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine immediately are now able to benefit from so-called “green corridor” walk-in vaccination scheme, announced the press center of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health.

The Chairman of the National Vaccination Headquarters Krasimir Gigov has issued an instruction to the Bulgarian Medical Association, the National Association of General Practitioners in Bulgaria and the Regional Health Inspectorates to administer the available doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Thus, everyone will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, on condition that there are insufficient numbers of people from the top four priority groups who visit the vaccination centers to receive a vaccine.