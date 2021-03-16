A total of 4,637 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours after 19,497 tests. According to the Single Coronavirus Information Portal, the positive samples are 24%.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases are in Sofia – 1,116. Followed by the districts of Burgas - 449, Plovdiv - 362 and Varna - 343 new cases.

There are 44,663 active cases. 187 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 11,472. A total of 7,269 patients are in hospital as 577 need intensive care. 1,877 people recovered during the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 227,059.

2,828 people have been vaccinated for a day. The total number of vaccinated citizens since the beginning of the campaign has reached 341,707 as 59,994 people have already received their second dose of vaccine.