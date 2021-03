A total of 4,374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, most of them – in Sofia, Burgas, Plovdiv and Varna. 107 more infected patients died.

The number of hospitalized people continues to grow reaching 7,600. 612 patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours 1,757 infected have been registered as cured.

4,287 more doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been given.