At its sitting today the government allocated 12 million euro for the purchase of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of coronavirus infection. The money will be used to purchase 36,000 vials of the medication, in monthly deliveries of 6,000 vials in the space of 6 months.

“Analysis of the epidemic in the country shows that in recent weeks there has been a surge in the incidence of coronavirus infection, with the number of hospitalized patients increasing proportionately, patients who need to have this medication administered,” said Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.