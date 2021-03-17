The Bulgarian government has extended until the end of May the employment measures known as "60/40" and "80/20" in support of employers in the sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Keep me" measure to compensate employees from closed businesses is also being extended, providing an additional 12 million and 300 thousand euros from EU funds.

Employees will receive compensation of 75% of their insurance income until the end of June 2021.

