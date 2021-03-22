We are monitoring the Bulgarian investigation against the alleged Russian spy network, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. He expressed support for Bulgaria's efforts against illegal Russian actions on Bulgarian soil, BTA reported.

"We will discuss on March 23 at the forthcoming two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers about relations with Russia, which in recent years has taken aggressive action against individual countries and is trying to interfere in the democratic processes in our countries. We are very committed to protecting the alliance's confidential data and ensuring that employees with access are properly vetted," Stoltenberg said.