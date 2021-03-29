Bulgaria expects 230,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week, and another 700,000 by the end of April. Sufficient quantities of Remdesivir have been provided. The health system has all medicines, sanitizers and oxygen it needs for the treatment of coronavirus patients – this was reported at a working meeting convened by PM Boyko Borissov.

“We have fulfilled our obligation and have ensured the financing necessary for coping with the coronavirus up until May. The next government and parliament will decide how to continue to finance the system from that time on,” Prime Minister Borissov said.