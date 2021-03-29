The Supervisory Board of the National Health Insurance Fund has decided that the issuance of a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 will be free of charge. This was announced by Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov on his Facebook page.

The printing of the certificate can be done by the vaccination centres and by the general practitioners, when the vaccinated person does not have an electronic signature.

