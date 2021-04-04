Today Bulgaria elects its 45th National Assembly. This is the eleventh parliamentary election after the beginning of the democratic changes in the country in 1989. The first democratic vote in Bulgaria’s recent history was for Grand National Assembly and was held on June 10, 1990.

Machine voting available in 9,390 polling stations

Today, representatives of 30 parties and coalitions are competing for the trust of voters. In comparison, 18 parties and 9 coalitions were allowed to participate in the previous parliamentary elections in 2017.

The total number of polling stations in the country is over 11,000 and mobile ballot boxes are provided to people with mobility problems and for voters quarantined because of COVID-19. Machine voting is also possible in just over 9,300 of the sections.