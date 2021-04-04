With a total of just over 11,000 polling stations in the country, 9,390 provide the choice of machine voting. The ballot on the screen is on three pages.

There are also three voting cards in each station that activate the process. However, the same card cannot be used to vote twice in a row. The receipt from the machine is placed in a separate ballot box provided for machine voting. More than 2,000 technicians will service the devices on election day.

At the start of the election day, a member of the CEC shall print an initial protocol and at the end a final document with all the results shall be printed. The paper ballot is about 60 centimeters long. The one in polling stations abroad does not have preference options because people there can vote only for parties and coalitions.