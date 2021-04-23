Bulgarians must not forget to observe the anti-epidemic measures during the forthcoming Christian holidays, said Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev.

Bulgaria should complete the first and the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination quickly, said Angel Kunchev for NOVA.

That is why the green corridors for COVID-19 vaccination will be open during the holidays as well.

Vaccination centers will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and people who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine do not need to register in advance.

More than 5.5 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Bulgaria the next three months, added Associate Professor Kunchev.