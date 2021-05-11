Contactless ticket payment and new plastic travel cards for surface transport are being introduced in Sofia as of 11 May.

Dimitar Dilchev, director of the Urban Mobility Centre stated, for the BNR’s Horizont channel, that time-limit urban transport tickets will be introduced in Sofia after 17 May, after a decision by the municipal council. 60-minute travel fares can be validated online, by e-mail or by telephone, with the option of extending the time limit by 15, 20 and 30 minutes.

The contractual cost of the new electronic system is 42 million euro and it is expected to pay off in 2028.