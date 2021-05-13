Photo: BTA
The caretaker's motto and driving force will be full transparency, professionalism and integrity, said on Thursday the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.
He asked the media to give his Cabinet around a week, so the ministers can acquaint themselves with the real situation.
The caretaker Prime Minister explained that the government meeting will focus on current issues, the perspectives for extending social assistance and a vaccination plan.