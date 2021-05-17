On the occasion of the Day of Bulgarian Sports (May 17) President Rumen Radev awarded the Honorary Sign of the Head of State to prominent Bulgarian athletes. Rhythmic gymnastics coach Neshka Robeva, the European and Olympic weightlifting champion Ivan Ivanov, boxer Kubrat Pulev, marathon swimmer Petar Stoychev and wrestler Taybe Yusein received the President’s Honorary Sign for their exceptional contribution to the development of Bulgarian sport and dance art.

SEE PHOTOS HERE

“Please, accept the awards as an expression of our society's deep gratitude for what you are doing for Bulgaria”, this country’s head of state Radev said at the ceremony.

On behalf of the award-winners Neshka Robeva quoted Pierre de Coubertin: “In no way can sport be considered a luxury object. All sports for all people.”