The ongoing rocket fire from Hamas and various terrorist organizations in Israel, which terrorizes both countries, is unacceptable and we call against it. This was what Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev said before the Extraordinary Video Conference of EU Foreign Ministers.

"Violence could lead to future radicalization, especially among young people in the region and worsen the situation for years to come," Bulgaria's top diplomat added.

Stoev has pointed out that the loss of innocent lives and the growing number of injured on both sides, especially children, was unacceptable. That is why stopping the hostilities and starting peace negotiations must be a priority.