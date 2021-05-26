In the period May 26 -28th, President Rumen Radev will pay a visit to the Vatican and the Italian Republic. The President will lead the Bulgarian delegation, which is traditionally welcomed by the head of the Roman Catholic Church on the occasion of the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature - May 24. During the visit, the head of state will visit places that are holy for all Bulgarians.

In order to pay tribute to the holy work of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, this year a delegation from North Macedonia, led by President Stevo Pendarovski also travels together with the Bulgarian delegation.