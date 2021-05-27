393 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 13,872 tests performed. 2.8% of the tests have returned positive result, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-81, followed by Plovdiv-51, Blagoevgrad-26 and Varna-26.

There are 22,591 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 3,396 patients are being treated in hospital, 375 of them in intensive care units. 36 people have died and 1,192 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

20,860 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,305,575. 526,482 people have already received their second vaccine dose.