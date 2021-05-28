Today is the last day of the visit of President Rumen Radev and the Bulgarian delegation to the Vatican and the Italian Republic. On the last day of his visit, Radev with meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

During the visit, Radev and the Bulgarian delegation were received by His Holiness Pope Francis. The Bulgarian delegation and the delegation of North Macedonia led by President Stevo Pendarovski, which travelled together, paid tribute to the work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in Rome.